Anil Kumble Reacts To Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Comments Regarding The Eden Gardens Pitch

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble shared that he was confused by Gautam Gambhir's recent comments regarding the pitch conditions. Kumble shared that he had never seen a pitch behave like this and was baffled to see the head coach defend the pitch conditions.

In a post-match conversation with JioHotstar, Kumble shared, "If you look back at the legacy of Eden Gardens, there have been so many Test matches that have been played. I’ve been coming here since I was an Under-19 kid and I’ve never had a pitch that behaved like this over the three days in a Test match."

He further added, "I did listen to what Gautam said, he did mention about the fact that the team wanted something like this. Then I’m a bit confused because I know this is a young side."

Anil Kumble Questions Jasprit Bumrah Not Taking The First Over

The former Indian coach thought it was 'questionable' that Jasprit Bumrah was not handed the ball to take the first over on the third day. While talking to JioHotstar, Anil Kumble shared, "A target of 123 was a bit too much. When the day started, South Africa were 63 for 7, and that was the lead. Temba Bavuma was still there. But having spread-out fields and not giving the first over to your best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was questionable. All three wickets that fell were to the fast bowlers."

Kumble On South African Captain Temba Bavuma

The former Indian player hailed praises for the South African skipper Bavuma and explained that the captain does not get enough recognition as he deserves. He praised, "Overall, India were certainly outdone by South Africa. Credit to Temba Bavuma - he doesn't get the recognition he deserves as a captain. He has won 10 out of 11 Test matches as skipper for South Africa and has won a Test Championship for them. He doesn't get the kind of credit other international captains receive."