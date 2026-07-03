AB de Villiers Lambasts Team India Coach Over Delaying Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut; 'After IPL he Had...'

India vs England: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the second T20I? The Indian team has faced backlash over delaying teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut and now former South Africa legend AB De Villiers has broken silence on it. The SA legend disagrees with team India's ploy of holding him back, instead, he wants the teenager to be unleashed.

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‘When Will he be Unleashed?’

“When will he be unleashed? I thought the Ireland series was the perfect opportunity for him to come in and get a feel for international cricket. It was unfortunate that he never got an opportunity," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"I beg to differ with Ryan Ten Doeschate, saying Suryavanshi has to go through the process like any other player. After the IPL he had, it was time to throw him into the deep end, especially against a lower team like Ireland,” he added.

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"There is some work to do for Team India. They need to regroup, reset, and find a method to play in the UK. It's not easy under those conditions, where the scores aren't like they are in the IPL. You don't get to the 250s and 260s there. It is more strategic and tactical out there, where sometimes 140 or 160 is enough," he concluded.

Sooryavanshi was first overlooked for the two T20Is against Ireland, and the status quo was maintained for the opener against England at Riverside.

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