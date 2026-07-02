Amid Growing Concerns Over Test Cricket, R Ashwin Backs T20 Format: 'You Should Be Able To Adapt'

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said that T20 cricket is here to stay, asserting that its shorter format makes it better suited for global expansion and inclusion in the Olympics.

Ashwin, who is the captain and mentor of Dublin Guardians in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), believes the T20 format will attract a larger pool of players and benefit leagues worldwide, while expressing uncertainty over the long-term future of ODI cricket.

Speaking at the media interaction for the ETPL 2026 Player Draft, Ashwin said, "If the game has to become global and it has to become an Olympic sport, the shorter the game, the more viable it is, and that's how it's going to become much more bigger and you will see a better sample size of players, which is also very critical for several of these leagues which run through. T20 as a sport is here to stay. I'm not too sure about ODI cricket."

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Ashwin stressed that adaptability is the key to success in cricket, saying players must keep improving and adjust to different conditions. He cited the recent India vs Ireland T20I series, where the Men in Blue suffered a historic 2-0 series loss to the Irish, as an example of how playing conditions can significantly influence the game and challenge conventional T20 strategies.

"I think cricket as a whole needs to be learned in a way that you get better every single day. You should be able to adapt. The name of the game is adaptation, which is why what happened recently between India and Ireland in that T20 series is a classic example of how conditions can eliminate a lot of aspects of the game that have been developed as a root cause of T20 as a sport," he said.

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According to a press release, the ETPL marked a significant milestone in its journey with the completion of its inaugural Player Draft on Thursday, as the league's six franchises assembled their squads by selecting 36 players, with 12 each from Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

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The draft saw players distributed evenly across the six franchises, with the majority of the Dutch players selected by Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers. Meanwhile, Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic selected nine of the 12 Scottish players, while Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves picked seven of the 12 Irish players.

Among the headline selections, Rotterdam Dockers secured highly rated all-rounder Jai Moondra with their opening pick of the draft. Moondra has emerged as one of Ireland's brightest prospects and recently impressed against India in the T20I series, showcasing his wicket-taking abilities against the world champions. The Dockers further strengthened their squad by drafting Netherlands internationals Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar, alongside Scotland's Jasper Davidson.

Meanwhile, Belfast Wolves bolstered their ranks with experienced Ireland international Paul Stirling and emerging left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, adding proven international quality to their inaugural roster.

R Ashwin, captain and mentor, Dublin Guardians, on the thought process behind his team's picks, said, "While majority of our picks were Irish, I think nationality comes second; it's about the quality of the player and how they will fit into our mix. I do believe that, going into an auction or a draft, every single player that you pick must be a playable resource. Of course, there must be an exciting amount of skill that they put on display, but they must be very playable. If a player is unavailable, somebody should be able to seamlessly come in and fill up that role."