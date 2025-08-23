AB de Villiers Ponders Shreyas Iyer’s Fate Amid India's Asia Cup Squad Selection Buzz: 'Who Knows What's Going On Behind Closed Doors'

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

AB de Villiers, the former South African cricketer, has expressed his surprise at Shreyas Iyer's snub from India's Asia Cup squad.

Despite putting up a spectacular performance in white-ball cricket, including his contributions in the Champions Trophy and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

The former Proteas Men's cricketer believes Iyer has matured well and displayed proper leadership skills in the game. But no one knows what takes place behind closed doors.

AB de Villiers Weighs In On Shreyas Iyer's Snub From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Team India's Asia Cup squad raised more questions than it answered after key players were left out of the side.

Star attractions like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal did not make it to the 15-man squad for the upcoming ACC tournament.

Fans and pundits have been scratching their heads over the BCCI selectors' decision to keep Shreyas Iyer out of the squad.

Despite promising numbers, keeping him off the squad suggests a colossal miss for the Indian Cricket Team.

AB de Villiers said that there was no reason to keep Shreyas Iyer off the team. But he also stated that there is no way to learn about what is happening behind closed doors.

“It is tough, guys. I was just going through the squad. I was thinking, where can we fit Shreyas in, because I've seen all the headlines and some fans being upset. I think Shreyas will be the most upset because he's played some really good cricket over the last few years.

"He's matured a lot. He showed a lot of leadership qualities, but who knows what is going on behind closed doors? No one. Not me. Not you guys. Maybe not even Shreyas knows,” AB de Villiers said during a live chat on X.

How Good Has Shreyas Iyer Been In The Game?

Shreyas Iyer has been out of favour in Tests and T20I cricket. But he has done exceptionally well in ODI cricket. As a middle-order batter, he has turned out to be a genuine crisis manager when Team India needed him to perform.

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Iyer was one of India's leading scorers, scoring 243 runs in five matches.

Iyer's ability to finish the game and perform well against the opponents' spin attack helped the Men in Blue clinch the title.