Rinku Singh Drops A Truth Bomb Following Selection In India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 'Felt That I Would Get Left Out'

India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the 4th T20I against England, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune | Image: ANI

Rinku Singh, the left-handed T20I cricketer for Team India, has revealed that he did not expect to be a part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad.

The Indian cricketer felt that, like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he would be overlooked for the upcoming ACC tournament.

However, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors committee elected Rinku Singh in the 15-man squad for the Indian Cricket Team for the Asia Cup.

Rinku Singh Drops A Bombshell Over His Asia Cup Selection

Rinku Singh is making full use of his capabilities in the UPT20 league. The 27-year-old has been showcasing all-around capabilities in the tournament.

The Indian T20I cricketer secured his maiden T20 ton for the Meerut Mavericks and also rolled his arm, and has done a splendid job. His extraordinary fielding prowess also made him a solid cricketer, making him unmissable to be left out.

The southpaw Indian batter expressed that his selection for the Asia Cup gave him a boost in confidence. Rinku Singh added that his innings in the UP T20 league gave him an increase in conviction.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost.

"The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I would take it there," Rinku Singh said to Revsportz on the sidelines of the UPT20 League.

Rinku Singh Opens Up On Why The Selectors May Have Considered Him

Rinku Singh hasn't had the best time while batting in the lower middle-order in T20I cricket. His performance in the IPL did not show much dynamics because of his batting position. But the southpaw cricketer has managed to improve himself in all areas.

The Indian cricketer showcased his raw power and multi-dimensional skills, which he believes were one of the key reasons the selectors would have picked him.

"Bowling is very important today. The selectors want you to have multiple roles in the team. If you cannot affect the game by bat, do it with the ball," the Indian T20I cricketer added.