Abhinav Mukund Schools Fan Claiming 'India Focused Broadcast' During WTC 2025 Final Day 3: 'Please Mention The Right Facts'

India will take on England in a five-match Test series starting on June 11. This Test series will also mark the start of the World Test Championship new cycle.

Abhinav Mukund Schools Fan Claiming India Centric Broadcast

The ongoing WTC 2025 will conclude with the ongoing final between Australia and South Africa. After a brilliant performance from Mitchell Starc with the bat, the South Africans have been set a target of 282 runs. During the third day of the WTC final, a fan complained about the Indian centric broadcast of the ongoing summit clash. He shared a clip of India's practice session, claiming the upcoming Test series between India and England is getting more limelight than the WTC final.

Abhinav Mukund who is a presenter with the broadcaster, clarified that a substantial amount of the pre-match show was dedicated towards the WTC final and only three minutes were focused on the India vs England series. He posted, "Hello Kartik, I was the one presenting the show. Yes, you are right, it is an Indian-centric broadcast with an eye on the tour of England. But there was Dale Steyn and Sanjay Bangar and out of the 20 minutes we had in the buildup only 3 minutes were about India's tour game. So please mention the right facts. Thank you."

WTC Final Looks To Be Evenly Poised