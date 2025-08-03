Abhishek Nayar Commends KL Rahul’s Iron Will And Readiness For England Tests: 'He's Done All Dirty Jobs, Still Managed To Perform'

KL Rahul walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Abhishek Nayar, the former assistant coach for Team India, believes KL Rahul has earned applause after doing all the dirty work in all numbers of the batting order.

KL Rahul has emerged as a standout performer for Indian cricket. His impactful performances in Tests and ODI cricket have impressed the fans.

The Indian cricketer has worked to hone his skills with coach Abhishek Nayar when he was a part of the Indian Cricket Team.

Abhishek Nayar Applauds KL Rahul's Standout Performance Against England

KL Rahul has emerged as a diamond in a coal mine for Team India in red-ball cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a resolute force who is ready for any challenges tossed in front of him.

From performing in the middle order and then serving as a world-class opener, KL Rahul has done everything the management asked him to do.

Nayar's guidance helped KL Rahul unlock his true potential, and his contributions played a key role in Team India's win at the Champions Trophy title.

Abhishek Nayar applauded KL Rahul's preparedness for the England Tests and said that he had been gearing up since the IPL 2025 season.

Coach Nayar also added that Rahul had earned the acknowledgement after doing the dirty jobs in all the numbers.

“He started preparing for the (England) Test series while a lot of people wouldn't have done that. He knew the importance of this series; he understood it.

"And every minute post the last game that he played in the IPL, was about how he can do well in this Test series, so it's great to see him do well there and get the recognition that he rightly deserves being the guy who's done all the dirty jobs and still managed to perform at every every number in that batting order," Abhishek Nayar said to PTI.

KL Rahul Is Team India's Genuine Crisis Man

KL Rahul has emerged as one of Team India's finest performers in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. He was the team's second-highest run-scorer, picking up 532 runs. He also clinched two tons and two half-centuries.

As an opener for Team India, KL Rahul cemented a significant opening partnership for the team. Rahul's calm demeanour and Jaiswal's attacking intent brought a unique balance, which has enhanced the team's dynamics.