IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj 'Missing' Jasprit Bumrah But Reveals Why He Performs Better in Absence of India's Star Pacer

When it was announced that the Indian cricket team would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth India vs England Test at The Oval in London, many thought that meant advantage England in the 5th Test. However, Mohammed Siraj had other ideas and assumed Bumrah's mantle with aplomb.

The Hyderabad pacer has stepped up to become the de facto leader of the bowling unit and managed to take 4-86 in the first innings and, perhaps more importantly, gave India a crucial breakthrough on Day 3 when he got rid of Zak Crawley on the final ball of the day.

This has continued a pattern where Siraj seemingly performs better in the absence of Bumrah rather than in his presence, something he was quizzed about at the end of day's play by former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Why Bumrah's Absence Improves Siraj

Siraj admitted that he missed having ‘Jassi bhai’ around but he put down his better performances in the absence of Bumrah to the fact that he had to take on extra responsibility, which he relishes.

"I think I love responsibility. I am missing Jassi bhai because he is a senior bowler. You always feel good when you are given the extra responsibility. I like it and I enjoy it. I don't take much pressure. I just like to follow my simple plans," Siraj told Karthik on Sky Sports.

Fans will doubtless want Siraj to perform at this level even when Bumrah is present in the playing XI, but there is little doubt over the fact that Siraj's improved form helped the team big time.

Echoes of Australia Heroics

It also brings to mind how Siraj performed during the memorable tour Down Under in the 2020-21 season, when he made his India debut but somehow found himself becoming the team's lead bowler - despite playing only 2 Tests.

To make his performances even more admirable, his father passed away ahead of the series but he chose to play instead of flying home for his funeral.