Abhishek Nayar Delivers Honest Confession On Coaching Women As UP Warriorz Rally For First WPL Victory: ‘It’s Testing Me in Every Way’

UP Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up about how coaching in women's cricket is vastly different and also admitted that the journey so far hasn't been easy. But Nayar assured that he is working around it as the WPL 2026 season continues.

The Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz have had a wimpy start to their WPL 2026 campaign, conceding three consecutive wins, despite being in a good position to put up a fight. Things weren't looking good for Abhishek Nayar, who was appointed as a full-time head coach for the WPL side.

UPW Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Concedes Coaching Women Is Tough

Abhishek Nayar revealed that working as a coach in women's cricket is different, as the cricketers are receptive and they can talk to them. He added that building trust will take time and has been putting effort into it.

The UP Warriorz coach also opened up about the Harleen Deol retired-out fiasco, highlighting that such things happen, and it becomes harder for him. But he acknowledged the challenge as fun and challenging.

"In men's cricket, you have to be very 'what to talk, what not to'. I think in women's cricket, they are very receptive, so you can actually talk to them, you can get into those details. But I think trust takes time, and I'm working around that.

"I mean, Harleen and these things happen, and things come out [and] it becomes harder for me. It's different, it's fun, it's challenging, it's testing me in every which way, and sort of preparing me for the IPL also, in a different way. But I would say it's not been easy," Abhishek Nayar said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Why Was Harleen Deol Retired Out?

In the WPL 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz' Harleen Deol was retired out by the team. Despite putting up 47 off 36, head coach Abhishek Nayar brought her back in the dugout as the team probably wanted more attacking power.

Harleen Deol turned the tables in the following match against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 64 off 39 and propelling the UP Warriorz towards their first victory in the ongoing WPL season. They sealed a massive seven-wicket victory over the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians, and gained the confidence they needed.