Ex-India Opener Says Criticism Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s ODI Form Is Overblown: ‘Don’t Think It Is Logical'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi

New Delhi [India]: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's current ODI form. While noting that Kohli is perhaps in the best ODI form of his life, he expressed his desire to see Rohit score a century in the India vs New Zealand series decider at Indore on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Aakash Chopra hailed Rohit Sharma's century in Australia last year and his fifties in the South Africa series following the Australia tour and noted he has batted well in the ongoing New Zealand series for the time he has occupied the crease.

Chopra further said that it is illogical to judge Rohit's ODI form at the moment, given the next ODI after the ongoing series is far away, and that the batter doesn't have to prove anything to anyone.

Aakash Chopra said, “There's no doubt that he (Rohit Sharma) is batting well. He batted well in Adelaide, scored a century in Sydney, and made fifties in the South Africa series. In the ongoing series as well, he has looked good for the time he batted. I don't think it is logical to judge Rohit Sharma at the moment, given the next ODI (after the New Zealand series) is about six months away. He doesn't have to prove anything. Let's hope we get to see Rohit score a century at Indore in the last match of the ongoing series.”

Chopra also lauded Virat Kohli's current ODI form, saying that he hasn't seen the legendary batter bat this well in ODIs ever before.

“You would not be asking me this had the World Cup been tomorrow. My perspective is that questions about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup should wait till 2027. However, the way he is playing currently, I don't think we have ever seen him bat this well in the ODIs.”

Both Kohli and Rohit, now exclusively ODI players, have been in great form of late. While Rohit Sharma has scored 553 runs in his last 10 50-over innings (including two Vijay Hazare matches) with two centuries and three fifties, Kohli has scored 700 runs in his last 10 50-over innings, including three tons and four half-centuries.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India has been plagued with multiple injuries, with Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma, both in India's squad for the marquee event, set to miss the India vs New Zealand T20Is.

Washington Sundar has been sidelined from the five-match series, according to ESPNcricinfo. Tilak, on the other hand, is certain to miss the T20Is and could also miss the World Cup after having undergone “testicular torsion surgery.”

Aakash Chopra admitted that it is a little concerning, but there's still some time to go for the T20 WC and expressed hope that the Indian contingent is all ready for the mega-event.