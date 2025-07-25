Abhishek Nayar Gets New Coaching Gig In Franchise Cricket, Takes Charge As Head Coach For UP Warriorz In WPL

Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz have appointed former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar as their head coach for the upcoming 2026 season. The former India all-rounder has had a pretty successful coaching career, and he continues to make a difference by working with the players.

Nayar has featured in the IPL and the Indian National Cricket Team as an assistant coach and has had immense success in white-ball cricket. Nayar will step in to revive the UP Warriorz as a championship-winning side.

Abhishek Nayar Appointed As UP Warriorz' Head Coach

Abhishek Nayar has been a prominent personality in Indian cricket, primarily as a coach. After concluding his playing career in 2019, he stepped into coaching and has had incredible success working with the players. He has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders as their assistant coach and then joined Gautam Gambhir's support staff when the latter became the head coach for the Indian men's national cricket team.

After being let go by the BCCI and returning to KKR as an assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar will take on a new role as head coach of a WPL franchise.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the UP Warriorz franchise has appointed Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach. The former India all-rounder would replace Jon Lewis, who had parted ways with the team after spending the last three seasons.

Abhishek Nayar Has A Stellar Resume As A Coach

In recent years, Abhishek Nayar has had immense success as an assistant coach. The former Indian all-rounder was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' championship-winning season in IPL 2024 and was part of Team India's successful campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, with Nayar as the team's assistant coach.

Over the years, Abhishek Nayar has worked closely with some of Team India's top-performing players and has helped them enhance their potential. The Indian coach has played a pivotal role in honing the skills of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer during their time at KKR. KL Rahul has publicly acknowledged Nayar for helping him regain his form in T20 cricket.

Behind the scenes, Nayar has worked alongside former Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik to help them work on their form.