'Inn Ko Nazar Nahi Lagti Kya?': Michael Vaughan's 'Bizarre' Prediction On Manchester Test Attracts Contrasting Reactions From Netizens

IND vs. ENG: Ben Stokes' England are currently in the driver's seat as far as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and the ongoing Manchester Test are concerned. The English team already leads the five-match Test series by a margin of 2-1, and they are doing everything in their capacity to seal the series in Old Trafford. As far as India are concerned, the series has started to go downhill for them. The Shubman Gill-led side is in a do-or-die situation, and the Manchester Test will decide the fate of this young Indian team.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill had to face a lot of flak for the few decisions that he made on the second day of the Edgbaston Test. Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and former English pacer Stuart Broad called out Gill's decision of giving the new ball to debutant Anshul Kamboj. India have already been plagued with injury issues, and they need to do something real quick in order to turn things around in Manchester.

Michael Vaughan Backs England to Score 500 Runs in Manchester

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has a very bittersweet relationship with cricket fans, especially the Indian fans. The last time India won a Test series on English soil, Michael Vaughan was leading the team. Since 2007, India haven't had a lot of luck as far as Test series in England are concerned, and this time around too it feels as if history will repeat itself.

After the end of Day 2's play of the Manchester Test, Michael Vaughan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and predicted that England are well on their way to score over 500 runs in the first innings of the Manchester Test.

Here's How the Netizens Reacted

All Eyes on the 'Moving Day' of Manchester Test

In reply to India's first innings score of 358 runs, England have already scored 225 runs at the loss of two wickets. The hosts currently trail by 133 runs and have eight wickets in hand. India not only will have to make sure that they bundle England out quickly, but they also have to restrict Ben Stokes and his side from taking a huge lead and bat India out of the game.