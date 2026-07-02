Abhishek Sharma at Fault For Ishan Kishan Runout vs England in 1st T20I? Sunil Gavaskar Gives Clear Verdict

India vs England: Abhishek Sharma was guilty of ball-watching as Ishan Kishan was runout at the other end. Whose fault was it - Abhishek or Kishan's? Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on it. Gavaskar was on commentary when the incident transpired that saw Kishan runout. As per Gavaskar, the fault was entirely Kishan's and Abhishek had nothing to do with it. Gavaskar reckoned Kishan was anxious as he was looking to get off-the-mark.

'Not Abhishek Sharma's fault'

"You want to get off the mark as quickly as you can, especially in this format of the game. But it was not Abhishek Sharma's fault. It was all, entirely, Ishan Kishan's fault," said Gavaskar on commentary, speaking on the run-out dismissal.

Match Called Off

Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant 59 and captain Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India secure a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England being abandoned because of heavy rain. Their half-centuries allowed India to post a competitive 189 for seven, a noticeable turnaround in their batting fortunes after producing two underwhelming performances. England’s chase of 190 remained a non-starter after the heavens opened up during the innings break.

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The second contest of the five-match series will be played at Manchester on July 4.

India would feel confident with their performance with the bat as Abhishek and Iyer found form and that is bound to give them confidence going ahead. The Men in Blue would feel more confident as an unit after the Riverside game. Interesting to see if the side is going to make any changes to the playing XI for the second game or not.