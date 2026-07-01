'I Was Expecting It': Shreyas Iyer Sets the Tone For India's T20I Captaincy Debate Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Buzz

Shreyas Iyer's T20I captaincy didn't have the brightest start as India succumbed to a 2-0 series loss to Ireland. Another acid test awaits the Men In Blue as India prepare to take on England in a five-man T20I series starting on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer Opened Up ON T20I Captaincy Role

Iyer had been hovering around the T20I captaincy conversation as his leadership skills had been on display in the shortest format. He led KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final in the following season where they lost to RCB. Amid Suryakumar Yadav's dip in form, calls grew louder to make some change to India's leadership mantle.

Ahead of the 1st England T20I, Shreyas Iyer reiterated that the Indian captaincy call didn't surprise him. In a conversation with BCCI.TV, he said, “Honestly speaking, it's not outlandish. I was expecting it at some point of time. I have done brilliantly in the previous IPL tournaments, whenever I have represented the country. So, it did not come to me as a surprise. But, at the same time, I feel it's a great opportunity for me to learn from everyone around who has been part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, the team management, support staff and also a few individuals who have played.”

Iyer's form has also been quite productive and he is currently India's go-to man in the white-ball format. He has also been appointed as Shubman Gill's deputy in ODI and will be seen in his new avatar on English soil. Keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup, Iyer's role for the Men In Blue will be quite crucial.