Abhishek Sharma Continues To Dominate T20 Cricket, Registers Massive Feat With 12-Ball Fifty In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Indian international Abhishek Sharma broke several records with his blistering innings for Punjab against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad. The player scored 148 runs in 52 balls for his team's 300-plus tally in the SMAT on November 30, 2025.

Alongside his blistering performance, the player also broke several records. Sharma became the second Indian player to hit more than 17 sixes in a T20 match. The only Indian batter, Punit Bisht, had smashed 16 sixes in a T20 match. The player made this record in the match between Meghalaya and Mizoram in Chennai during his 146-run knock at the 2021 SMAT.

Additionally, Abhishek Sharma smashed a 12-ball fifty score, making it the second-fastest half-century by an Indian. At the top of the list is Asutosh Sharma's 11-ball 50 for Railways vs Arunachal Pradesh.

Other Records Broken By Abhishek Sharma At The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The player made his century in 32 balls, making it the third-fastest ton by an Indian. Abhishek, opening with Prabhsimran Singh, made the highest first-wicket partnership in the history of SMAT with 205 runs.

Additionally, the Punjab captain recorded the second-highest individual score in the history of the trophy, 148 runs off 52 balls. His century contributed hugely to Punjab's total of 310 runs, making them the second team to cross the 300-run mark in the history of SMAT.

Sharma Powers Punjab To Cross The 300-run Mark