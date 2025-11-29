Hardik Pandya Set To Return In Action For Baroda In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20Is: Report

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: After recovering from a quadricep injury, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to take part in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 for Baroda.

Hardik Pandya Set To Play Three Matches For Baroda In SMAT

According to a report by the Times of India, Hardik Pandya has received the Return to Play (RTP) clearance and will be exiting the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on Saturday, November 29. The report further stated that Hardik will join his brother Krunal Pandya in the Baroda squad to take part in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad.

As per the report, Hardik Pandya will play three fixtures for Baroda on December 2, 4, and 6. The 32-year-old has spent 42 days at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is now eying to feature in India's T20 squad for the five-match series against South Africa. His performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be crucial as it will help him to prepare for the T20Is against the Proteas.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa will begin on December 9, with the first match taking place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The second match of the series between India and South Africa will be played on December 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the third T20I match on December 14. The fourth T20I match will be played on December 17 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The final and fifth match of the series will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya's Stats In T20Is