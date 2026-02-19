Abhishek Sharma Gets Blunt Advise From Sunil Gavaskar After Another Duck in T20 World Cup: 'Very Predictable'

T20 World Cup: It was nothing short of stunning to see India opener Abhishek Sharma register yet another duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. In the final group-stage game against Netherlands, Abhishek perished for a duck after he was cleaned up by Aryan Dutt off the third ball off the first over. Abhishek was looking to swing a back-of-a-length ball towards mid-wicket, he did not connect and the stumps were rattled. Abhishek is yet to open his account in the ongoing T20 WC after three outings. He has now got some solid advise from former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. As per Gavaskar, he should give himself time and not look to hold onto his reputation off getting off the mark with a boundary.

‘Expectations might be weighing’

"Maybe the expectations might be weighing just a little too heavily on him. He is a lovely guy. If he had got a flying start in the first game, things might have been different. But now, you can sense that the expectations of being the big guy, the six-hitter, the No. 1 batter in the team, might be weighing heavily on him," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He added: "I think with the range of shots he has, he has to give himself a little more time in the middle. Not be looking to open his innings with a boundary or a six. If he gets it, then fine - but looking to play across the line for the big shot, no. Even if there are four dot balls, it does not matter because in the next four to eight balls he can make up for that."

The duck against Netherlands is his fifth of no-score of 2026. He would like to turn things around in the upcoming Super 8 stage. The No. 1 T20 batter is certainly due for a big score.