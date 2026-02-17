India's Full Schedule For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage, Check Venue, Timings And Date Here

Seven teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage so far. Zimbabwe became the latest team to advance to the next stage and, in the proceedings, have joined India, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and West Indies.

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs to move into the Super 8 and the defending champions have already been pitted as one of the title contenders this season. Let's have a look at India's Super 8 schedule.

India vs South Africa, February 22, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM)

India vs Zimbabwe, February 26, Chennai (7:00 PM)

India vs West Indies, March 1, Kolkata (7:00 PM)

After taking on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 17, the Men In Blue will kickstart their Super 8 journey against last season's runners-up South Africa at the same venue. They will then travel to Chennai to take on Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26, followed by a tie against West Indies in Kolkata on March 1.

