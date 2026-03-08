Abhishek Sharma Gets Special Boost Ahead of Ind-NZ T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup Final: Heading into the T20 World Cup, expectations was most from Abhishek Sharma as he is the number one batter in the world in T20Is, but he failed miserably as he registered three consecutive ducks and it seemed difficult for him to even get off the mark. But now, he would have one final chance to redeem himself. If he does well in the final, all his mistakes would be pardoned. While some have already predicted that he would do well, just like Virat Kohli from India's last T20 WC campaign in 2024. No one would forget Kohli was India's main man in the final after having a shoddy campaign with the bat up until then. One expects Abhishek would fire.