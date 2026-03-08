Updated 8 March 2026 at 08:00 IST
Abhishek Sharma Gets Special Boost Ahead of Ind-NZ T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma has been out of form and now he would be hoping to turn things around in the grand final.
T20 World Cup Final: Heading into the T20 World Cup, expectations was most from Abhishek Sharma as he is the number one batter in the world in T20Is, but he failed miserably as he registered three consecutive ducks and it seemed difficult for him to even get off the mark. But now, he would have one final chance to redeem himself. If he does well in the final, all his mistakes would be pardoned. While some have already predicted that he would do well, just like Virat Kohli from India's last T20 WC campaign in 2024. No one would forget Kohli was India's main man in the final after having a shoddy campaign with the bat up until then. One expects Abhishek would fire.
Abhishek Gets Daddy Boost
It is no secret that in troubled times you want your near and dear ones around you. Abhishek's father and his coach are currently in Ahmedabad beside him. As per a report in TOI, Abhishek's father was spotted speaking with his son multiple times during India's training session. His father also watched Abhishek bat in the nets and confessed that he is seeing his son in the nets after a long time. Surely, Abhishek's dad's presence would motivate the cricketer.
The swashbuckling left-hander batted for around 30 minutes in the nets under the watchful eyes of Sitanshu Kotak and Gautam Gambhir. It is reported that after his nets, he had a long chat with the head coach as well.
India Favourites
There is little to no doubt that India would start slight favourites given the fact that they are playing at home and in familiar conditions.
