'New Zealand Will Beat India': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Amir's Cheap Stunt to Grab Attention

India vs New Zealand: Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, it is almost anybody's guess over who are the favourites. There is no doubt that New Zealand is a formidable side and have been playing good cricket, yet given India's red-hot form and the fact that they would be playing in front of a crowd that would root for them make them clear favourites for the blockbuster clash. But, while speculations are rife on social space, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir pulled of a cheap stunt just to grab a few eyeballs. Amir predicted that New Zealand will beat India in the grand finale.

‘New Zealand are in better form than India’

“If you look at New Zealand, they gave a complete performance against South Africa in the semi-final. As a team, they have been giving complete performances. If you look at India, I still think they are winning because of just two players. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have been having a big impact,” said Amir on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“The Narendra Modi Stadium will suit New Zealand. Looking at the bowling department, I think New Zealand are in better form than India. Apart from Bumrah, I don't think anyone else is in form. Both Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya are struggling,” he added.

Amir's Failed Predictions

Over the past fortnight all Amir's predictions have gone wrong. Initially, he had predicted that the Men in Blue would not make it to the final four from the Super 8 stage. He was proved wrong after India won their games against Zimbabwe and West Indies to enter the semi-final. Amir had also said that England would beat India, that did not happen. And now, not many would take this prediction of his seriously knowing his track record and the intention behind the prediction.