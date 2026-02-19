Abhishek Sharma Needs to Fire Soon if India Wants to Win T20 World Cup. Here's Why

T20 World Cup: Swashbuckling India opener Abhishek Sharma has been the biggest attraction in the cricketing world in the T20 format over the past year and hence expectations were sky-high from him at the ongoing T20 World Cup. And hence the disappointment - now that he has registered three consecutive ducks in his favoured format. For the unversed, he comes in with a lot of pressure on him being the No. 1 batter in the world. So, is it the pressure of reputation that is playing at the back of his mind?

Why India Needs Him to Fire?

India may still be undefeated in the marquee event and are bang on track to become the first team to defend their T20 title. Yet, one feels India needs Abhishek to fire in the Super 8s. If he fires, he changes the equations and puts his side in the box seat in no time and that is why oppositions fear him. Also one has to realise that one batter cannot win India the title. In the group-stage, we recovered from precarious situations after losing early wickets. Certainly that cannot happen everyday, especially in the Super 8s.

Ishan Kishan is in form, but he will not get runs everyday - especially in this format.

It was visible to all how Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav were taking their time - striking at just over run-a-ball - once the openers perished.

Can Abhishek Fire vs SA?

Of course, he can. And if he does he would put India on top in the contest. That is exactly what the Indian side would want in the Super 8 where they take on South Africa on Sunday.