Updated 19 February 2026 at 09:24 IST
Abhishek Sharma Gets Sound Advise From Nasser Hussain After Three Consecutive Ducks in T20 WC: 'You Just Need...'
T20 World Cup 2026: Three ducks in three outings and now World's No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma is getting advises from all quarters.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: World No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma registered his third consecutive duck on Wednesday when India took on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All Abhishek lasted was three balls. Off the third ball, he tried to swing across the line, unfortunately he missed it and was cleaned up. He was in disbelief after being dismissed and now he is getting advises from all quarters. Former England captain Nasser Hussain is the latest to give him advise. As per Hussain, three ducks is more of a mental issue than a technical flaw.
‘Must make it mental’
"I think three ducks must make it mental. It is not like you are getting 10, 15, 20, and then you are like, 'I am okay'. Three ducks is suddenly, I mean, it is such a drop-off from where he has been. He is such a consistent hitter of a ball," Nasser Hussain told ICC after India's win over the Netherlands.
Hussain advised him to watch his old videos as that may get him in a good head space.
Advertisement
"You just need someone to have a little nudge on him, or even go to his room in the next couple of days, and put in the videos. I don't know if they have videos, I am talking like an old man now. Get your analyst to send you all your great knocks, which there are plenty, and just sit there for two days and remind yourself what a great batter you are, and what a great striker of the ball you are, just to get your mind into a good space," Hussain added.
Advertisement
Abhishek Due For a Big One
There is no doubt that Abhishek is due for a big one and Indian fans would hope that he is saving the best for the right time. Ideally, he would hope he fires back to form when India take on South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 February 2026 at 09:20 IST