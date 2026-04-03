Abhishek Sharma PUNISHED by BCCI; SRH Star Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach During IPL 2026 Game vs KKR

IPL 2026: In what will come as a big setback for Abhishek Sharma, the SRH opener has been handed demerit point for breaching Code of Conduct. It is to be noted that the official IPL statement did not specify the exact incident. The opening batter admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3, which pertains to the use of audible obscenities during a match.

Abhishek Sharma Reprimanded

In its official release, the IPL stated: "Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

With the bat, Abhishek was in devastating form. The swashbuckling SRH opener smashed a breathtaking 48 off 21 balls to set the tone up early for his side. His 21-ball stay featured four sixes and four boundaries as well. He was dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani. Given the kind of knock he played would give him a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament. He would hold the key for his side in this IPL.

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Sunrisers Win

The Hyderabad franchise won the game convincingly by 65 runs to get their campaign on track after losing their opener against RCB. This win would give the side a lot of confidence. SRH take on LSG in their next game and they would like to continue their winning momentum. The game takes place on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.