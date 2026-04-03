Ajinkya Rahane Calls Out 'Agenda' Talk; Blasts Claims 'Jealousy' Behind Criticism After KKR Lose IPL 2026 Match vs SRH

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane found himself in the firing line after Kolkata Knight Riders lost their second consecutive game. After losing their opener against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata lost their first home game as well against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Hyderabad won the game convincingly by 65 runs. Rahane hit back at his critics at the post-match presentation, making a few damning claims. Rahane, who has often been criticised for his strike-rate, said that he has one of the best strike rates post 2023.

'They don't like me playing'

"I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2023," Rahane said in the post-match press conference. "People who are talking about me (are) probably not watching the game or they have a certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing. They don't like to watch me play," he added.

"The amount of success which I got, I guess they are jealous of me. I am not too worried. You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad innings...not a bad inning, but my intent was there. Sometimes as a batter, you don't get that rhythm, you don't get that flow. People who are talking, either they don't understand the game (or) I think they want me to play a different kind of innings," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nuwan Thushara Takes Legal Action Against SLC Over IPL NOC

Can KKR Bounce Back?

KKR have got their campaign off to the worst possible start. Now, they would like to put these two games behind them and start afresh when they take on Punjab Kings on April 6.