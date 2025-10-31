WATCH | Abhishek Sharma's Reaction To Josh Hazlewood Missing the Rest Of IND vs AUS T20I Series Is Unmissable!

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates making 50 runs against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

Team India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has a priceless reaction after he learned that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would miss out on the rest of the T20I series.

Josh Hazlewood was India's biggest obstacle during the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Australian fast bowler delivered a match-winning spell, rattling the Indian batters and demolishing their winning streak in the limited-overs format.

Abhishek Sharma's Priceless Moment Over Josh Hazlewood's Omission Steals The Spotlight

At the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Abhishek Sharma was addressing the media and was asked about how much of a challenge Josh Hazlewood posed to the team. He expressed surprise at the way he bowled in the game as he hadn't seen something like that in T20Is.

Following Abhishek's response, a person in the media asked whether he was relieved that Josh Hazlewood would not be part of the T20I series from now on.

The swashbuckling batter looked with surprise, as he did not know that the veteran Aussie fast bowler would not continue in the series against India.

"Oh, is he? I didn't know this, but obviously, I mean, he's good enough to play all the formats. But still, I was enjoying this challenge because, somehow, as a batter, you have to face the world-class ballers, and that's what I was trying to do," Abhishek Sharma said at the post-match press conference.

Abhishek Sharma Stands As Team India's Strongest Wall Against Australia In 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma was Team India's standout performer, as he delivered a 37-ball 68 to elevate the Men in Blue's performance amid a batting collapse.

The Indian opener put up a clinical partnership with Harshit Rana, who scored a fine 33-ball 35. His all-around capacity in the Australia tour has stunned critics and analysts.

However, Team India's batting collapse led them to a score of 125 runs. The visiting side was eventually bowled out in 18.4 overs, and Australia chased down the target with ease.

Mitchell Marsh put up a commanding 46, while Travis Head scored 28 to get things going. Josh Inglis put up 20 on the scoreboard, while Mitchell Owen delivered a 14-run cameo.

Marcus Stoinis put up the winning runs on the scoreboard, scoring a double to help the Aussies secure a 1-0 lead.