Rishabh Pant Struggles As Prenelan Subrayen Sparks India A Collapse; South Africa A Score 30/0 At Day 2 Stumps

South Africa A displayed clinical brilliance with the ball as they troubled the India A batters on day two of the competition. A clinical spell from Prenelan Subrayen rocked India during their first innings.

The returning Rishabh Pant also struggled to find the rhythm as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed early on. Ayush Mhatre was India's sole bright spot on the team.

South Africa returned to bat on day two, scoring 30/0 at stumps on day two of action.

At the start of day two, India A came out to bat after South Africa A were bowled out for 309 runs in 91.2 overs. With the hosts batting in their first innings, openers Ayush Mhatre and Sai Sudharsan struck decent knocks. Sai put up a 94-ball 32, while Mhatre put up 65 runs off 76 balls on the scoreboard.

However, Prenelan Subrayen put up a solid spell with the ball, triggering India A's batting collapse during day two proceedings. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed at six, while Rajat Patidar put up 19 runs on the board before being bowled out.

India A captain Rishabh Pant also struggled to put numbers on the scoreboard, scoring a 20-ball 17. Upon making his competitive comeback to cricket, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter struggled to put up runs in his comeback match for the Indian side.

Ayush Badoni put up a fighting knock, scoring 38, while Tanush Kotian put up 13 runs. The Indian lower-order did not stand for long, as all the batters were put down before they could score above five runs.

India A was restricted to 234, picking a 75-run lead.

Prenelan Subrayen was the standout player from day two. He played a significant role in South Africa A's bowling unit, which triggered India A's batting collapse. Subrayen bagged the key wickets of Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tanush Kotian and Khaleel Ahmed.

Lutho Simpala scalped two wickets, while Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele and Tiaan van Vuuren picked up a wicket each on the second day of action.