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  • Abhishek Sharma Shatters Rohit Sharma’s Record, Smashes Quickest T20I Ton for India

Abhishek Sharma Shatters Rohit Sharma’s Record, Smashes Quickest T20I Ton for India

Abhishek Sharma has slammed the fastest T20I hundred for India and has broken Rohit Sharma's record.

Anirban Sarkar
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Abhishek Sharma smashes quickest T20I ton
Abhishek Sharma smashes quickest T20I ton | Image: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma has slammed the fastest T20I hundred for India and has broken Rohit Sharma's record. Abhishek recorded this hundred in just 30 balls, the fastest by any Test-playing nation in cricket history so far.

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Abhishek's carnage included 9 fours and 11 sixes. He looked in fine touch from the start and has maintained his sensational run in the shortest format.

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 Anirban Sarkar
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