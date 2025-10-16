Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana Lead India’s Clean Sweep In ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September 2025

India led a clean sweep in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month Awards, making a significant sweep with their performance in the game. The men's and women's accolades were swept by two Indian power cricketers, Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.

Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana displayed incredible resilience and attacking skills. The Indian duo secured the ICC's top monthly distinction with their recent performances.

Abhishek Sharma Secures ICC Player Of The Month Accolade

Team India men's star Abhishek Sharma lit up the skies with his over-the-top batting skills. He pulled off a blazing performance in the 2025 Asia Cup, where the batter dominated from the start.

Abhishek emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup, amassing 314 runs in the seven matches he played. He also won the Player of the Tournament award for his skilful outing with the bat.

The 25-year-old has claimed the award over Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, who delivered solid spells in their respective outings.

The Indian T20I opener expressed delight upon securing the accomplishment, saying, “It feels great to win this ICC award, and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win."

Sharma also reached a career-high rating of 931 points in the ICC Men's T20I batter rankings. The Indian cricketer has surpassed his previous best of 919 points.

India's Sweep Continues As Smriti Mandhana Bags Women's POTM Award

India Women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has secured the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for September 2025. She put up a swashbuckling performance with the bat in India's ODI series against Australia.

Mandhana notched up 308 runs, including two commanding centuries, and had a strike rate of 135.68. She also boasted an unbelievable average of 77.

"A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. The recognition also reflects the support, trust, and effort we put in together collectively as a team," Mandhana said upon winning the achievement, as quoted by ICC.