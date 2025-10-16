Updated 16 October 2025 at 16:22 IST
Check Out Team India's Itinerary In Perth As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Others Kick Off Groundwork For 1st ODI Against Australia
Team India lands in Perth for their first ODI since the Champions Trophy final. With stars like Rohit and Virat in tow, training begins, but what unfolds on October 19 could change everything.
The Indian cricket team, featuring stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Captain Shubman Gill, among others, reached Perth on Thursday. The Men in Blue will be in action in ODI cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy final.
As India touches down in Perth, it will begin training for the upcoming match against Australia.
Understanding the conditions would be key for the Indian side during the away series, and they have adjusted their schedule accordingly.
Check Out Team India's Itinerary For Their Stay In Perth
Team India left from Delhi in two batches, with one flying out on Wednesday morning and the other in the evening. Stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had reached a day early to join the camp in the national capital.
With India reaching Western Australia, the stage is set for an epic three-match Test series between two cricketing forces. Check out the visiting team's itinerary for the Perth leg below.
According to TOI Sports, upon their arrival on Thursday, Team India would have an optional practice session at the Perth Stadium. The mandatory training session will take place on October 17 at the same venue, followed by the press conference at 12:30 PM local time (around 10:00 AM IST).
On October 18, Team India will undergo its final practice session before the action at Perth Stadium. The press conference will happen at 09:00 AM IST.
Following the Australia vs India 1st ODI in Perth on October 19, the Men in Blue would depart for Adelaide the next day.
Massive Challenge Awaits Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
The upcoming ODI series would be a challenge for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo returns after being away for a significant amount of time.
Notably, Rohit and Virat had announced their respective Test retirement in a week, prompting speculation regarding their future among fans.
All eyes would be on Rohit and Virat, and they would have to perform well to keep themselves in the ODI fold. With fans wanting them to remain until the 2027 ODI World Cup, it is yet to be seen whether they will feature in the mega ICC spectacle.
