Abhishek Sharma Speaks Out On Embracing Rohit Sharma’s Spot For India In T20Is: 'There Is Always Pressure'

Team India's swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma has opened up on filling in Rohit Sharma's shoes in the T20I fold. The young Indian opener also admitted that the aggressive approach he enforced was best suited for his style of batting and gave a reason behind it.

Abhishek Sharma has been the best answer to the big question which emerged after Rohit Sharma called time on his T20I career after the T20 World Cup 2024. The young cricketer gelled in well, showcasing signs of brilliance as an opener for the Men in Blue in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma Talks About Stepping Up as India’s T20I Replacement for Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Sharma acknowledged Rohit Sharma's efforts towards the country and also admitted that there is always pressure because of the starts he provided to the team during powerplay overs.

The 25-year-old added that the Indian captain and head coach wanted the Rohit-esque approach from him and also revealed that the attacking approach is best for his style of play.

"Rohit bhai has done a lot for the country. There is always pressure because of the starts he used to give in the powerplay. When I came into the team, the coach and captain wanted the same from me.

"I felt it suited my style too because I love to attack from the first few balls. So, I think I have been following in Rohit bhai's footsteps, and I am really happy to play in this manner and do well for India," Abhishek Sharma said while speaking on the Cricket Live broadcast.

Abhishek Sharma Shining Brighter Than Ever For India

Abhishek Sharma has made sure to give India some blazing starts in T20I cricket. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup closing in, the Indian opener is utilising every opportunity to stand and deliver for his side.

In the ongoing India-New Zealand T20Is, Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 84 helped set the tone as the Men in Blue kicked off the series-opener clash. The batter's 35-ball outing included eight sixes and five boundaries, which helped propel India's runs on the scoreboard. A 44-run blitz from Rinku Singh helped India post 238, and the Blackcaps fell short of chasing the target by 48 runs.