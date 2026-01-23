WATCH | Beau Webster Embroiled in Fiery Dispute With Teammates Owen & Wade During BBL Playoffs Encounter

Tempers were flaring rather high in the Big Bash League playoff match between the Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes as teammates Beau Webster, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Wade engaged in a brief yet heated verbal encounter.

The Big Bash League has reached the playoff stage, with the competition getting much more intense as the losing side gets knocked out of the playoff race.

In such a crucial fixture, tensions were flying high as all-rounder Beau Webster was vexed over something as the cameras captured his anger over Mitch Owen's position.

Beau Webster Angered Over Teammates During BBL Playoffs Clash

The moment happened at the end of the 14th over, right after Beau Webster had completed his over. The all-rounder was frustrated over Mitchell Owen’s position at cover and was heard saying, “How many games have you played?” on the stump mic.

Advertisement

Webster then sounded his annoyance to wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade, who was walking down the wicket to check in on the all-rounder.

The all-rounder asked Matthew Wade whether he had told Owen to stand in that spot. In response, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “I saw you tell him to go. I didn’t tell him to stay in.”

Advertisement

Fox Sports' Mark Howard explained the scenario, saying that Beau Webster was frustrated after Mitchell Owen stayed inside the circle rather than fielding deep. As a result, the Hurricanes conceded a boundary in the penultimate over of Webster.

Sydney Sixers March Into BBL Final

The BBL playoff match eventually landed in favour of the Sydney Sixers as their overall brilliance helped them secure a clinical victory to march into the final.

The Sixers posted a solid 198/8 on the scoreboard, with Steve Smith's commanding 65 standing out among the rest. Middle-order batters Joel Davies and Lachlan Shaw also contributed decently as the Sixers raced towards a near 200 target.

Hobart Hurricanes failed to sustain during the chase, with only Ben McDermott standing out by scoring a 26-ball 40. Beau Webster put up 24, while openers Mitchell Owen and Tim Ward faltered before scoring 15 runs.