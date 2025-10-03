Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer in Spotlight as India-A Take on Australia-A in 2nd Unofficial ODI in Kanpur

India-A vs Australia-A: After their success in the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma would be in the spotlight when India-A lock horns with their Australian counterparts on Friday in the 2nd unofficial ODI in Kanpur. Mind you, both Abhishek and Tilak would be eyeing spots in the ODI set-up after all their heroics in the T20 format. Apart from these two, Shreyas Iyer would also be in focus during the game.

Abhishek Sharma: The young opener bagged the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup for his blistering batting at the top of the order. He gave India brilliant starts in almost all games and that made things one-sided. Interesting to see his approach in the ODI format.

Tilak Varma: The southpaw rose to the occasion in the all-important final against arch-rivals Pakistan. His crucial 69* off 53 balls took India over the line in a nail-biting finale in Dubai, less than a week back. His confidence would be high as he gets ready to audition for the ODI set-up.

Shreyas Iyer: Some reckon he could be India's next ODI captain. Iyer, who has taken a break from red-ball cricket, hit a century in the first unofficial ODI against Australia-A. He is in good form and the spotlight would be on him with the Australian tour coming up.

Ind-A vs Aus-A Teams:

Australia A (Playing XI): Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk(w), Lachlan Hearne, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards(c), Lachlan Shaw, Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland, Sam Elliott, Tanveer Sangha