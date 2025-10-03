KL Rahul Unlocks New Celebration After Hitting 11th Test Century During Ind-WI 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

India vs West Indies: Opener KL Rahul continued his sublime red-ball form as he brought up his 11th Test century on Friday during the first Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. Rahul looked comfortable throughout his knock as he reached the milestone just before lunch on the second day. His century featured 12 fours. He played shots at the merit of the ball and avoided taking unnecessary risks.

His century was followed by a new celebration where he looked to whistle after taking off his helmet. It is a home century for him after nine years and 26 innings. The celebration truly reflected what it meant for him. He has been unstoppable in the red-ball format in 2025. Here is the viral celebration.

Most innings b/w two Test 100s at home (India)

36 R Ashwin

32 Syed Kirmani

27 Chandu Borde

26 Vijay Manjrekar/ Polly Umrigar/ Kapil Dev/ Ajinkya Rahane/ KL Rahul

India Dominate in NMS

At lunch on Day 2, India are 218 for three and have a lead of 56 runs. Captain Gill is batting on 50, he would look to convert this into a three-figure score as India would now look to avoid batting in the fourth innings. Rahul, who is well-set, would like to continue on and make it a big one. If he does, he knows - India would take at least one result out of the equation. Interesting to see his approach after lunch, will he look to up the ante in search of quick runs or will he continue on the way he is?