Abhishek Sharma to Lead SRH in Pat Cummins Absence For Few Matches in IPL 2026: REPORT

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma to be the new captain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins absence? That is what a report in The Times of India claims. Cummins is likely to miss a few games and that would come as a massive setback for the Orange Army. There is no clarity on when will Cummins join the side. While there is nothing official about Abhishek being made captain, a big announcement is expected to happen soon.