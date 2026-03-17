Updated 17 March 2026 at 10:43 IST
Abhishek Sharma to Lead SRH in Pat Cummins Absence For Few Matches in IPL 2026: REPORT
IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma to be the new captain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins absence?
- Cricket
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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma to be the new captain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins absence? That is what a report in The Times of India claims. Cummins is likely to miss a few games and that would come as a massive setback for the Orange Army. There is no clarity on when will Cummins join the side. While there is nothing official about Abhishek being made captain, a big announcement is expected to happen soon.
BIG Setback For SRH
“No Cummins for SRH at the start of IPL 2026. Big breaking waiting for Abhishek Sharma. Pat Cummins likely to miss the first few matches of IPL 2026. India’s T20 opener Abhishek Sharma set to take up the captaincy in Cummins’ absence," the TOI report stated.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 10:43 IST