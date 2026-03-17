Ravindra Jadeja at 4, NO Sam Curran; Ex-CSK Legend Suresh Raina Predicts RR's Playing XI For IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Former CSK legend Suresh Raina picked his playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Raina has made a couple of stunning choices. For example, Raina reckons allrounder Ravindra Jadeja could easily slot in at No. 4. If that was not a big surprise, Raina then had no Sam Curran in his predicted XI - which again has to be a surprise.

Vaibhav-Jaiswal to Open

There is hardly any doubt over the openers. Raina went for the obvious choice of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers. He then trusted the captain at No. 3. Riyan Parag is an attacking batter and hence he would be crucial for Rajasthan this season. As a right-hander, Parag would also break up the monotony after the two southpaw openers. At No. 4 comes the big Jadeja surprise, while he backed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer at No. 5. After Hetmyer, Raina slotted in keeper Dhruv Jurel. Raina reckons there could be a toss up between Curran and Donovan Feriera.

"I feel this is the team that will play. Maybe they won't play Sam Curran, and Ferreira can come in," he said on Star Sports.

Advertisement

There is another surprise as Raina has predicted that Rajasthan may play four seamers in Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan failed to make the playoff cut last season as they finished ninth in the points table. In 2026, they would like to do well and possibly go deep in the tournament.

Advertisement

Raina's RR Predicted XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Sam Curran/Donovan Feriera, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi