Updated 12 February 2026 at 18:42 IST
Abhishek Sharma To Miss Out On India-Pakistan Fixture? Suryakumar Yadav Provides Key Update On Indian Opener
Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that opener Abhishek Sharma is still unwell and will miss tonight’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, likely needing another game or two to recover.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Team India gets a massive update on Abhishek Sharma, with T20I skipper Siryakumar Yadav revealing that the swashbuckling opener is out of tonight's fixture. He also mentioned that Abhishek is still not healthy and may take a game or two to recover.
“Abhishek isn't fine still, might take one or two games,” Suryakumar Yadav said during the toss.
More to follow…
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 18:42 IST