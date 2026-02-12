Italy Cricket Registers First-Ever T20 World Cup Victory with Convincing Win Over Nepal in Mumbai

Anthony Mosca celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Nepal in Mumbai | Image: AP

Italy Cricket has secured a historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Azzurri convincingly outclassed Nepal, securing a ten-wicket victory and 44 balls to spare in the group-stage fixture.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Scotland by 73 runs, the Italian national cricket team turned things around in Mumbai. Not only did they secure a commanding win, but they also made history on one of the biggest stages of international cricket.

The Wankhede Stadium was filled with the Italian Blues as they witnessed history being made in cricket. Trouncing Nepal, who recently gave a hard time to England in their group-stage opening clash, is a massive feat for the Azzurri.

Nepal Set Up Low-Par Target Against Italy In T20 World Cup Fixture

After being put into bat first, Nepal Cricket encountered some major trouble as Italy came guns blazing with the ball. Opener Kushal Bhurtel was dismissed early on, scoring just five. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Aashif Sheikh put up decent cameos before walking off.

The Italian bowlers delivered an all-out blitz as they did not let Nepal settle with a partnership. Dipendra Singh Airee put up 17, while Aarif Sheikh scored 27 before being dismissed.

Lokesh Ban and Gulsan Jha were also brought down early, while Nandan Yadav was dismissed via run out for zero. Sandeep Lamichhane was also dismissed for five.

Italy bowled out Nepal at 19.3 overs, with 123 runs on the scoreboard. Italy required 124 runs to win their first-ever T20 World Cup match.

Italy Secure Historic Ten-Wicket Win Over Nepal In Mumbai

When Italy came out to bat, openers Justin and Anthony Mosca stood guard like a fortress wall, decimating the Nepali bowlers during the chase. International cricket's 'Brothers of Destruction' rolled rampant with their unbeaten partnership.

Justin Mosca scored a 44-ball 60, smashing five boundaries and three sixes in the competition. Brother Anthony picked up 62 off 32, picking up three fours and six sixes.

The Mosca brothers' unbeaten 124-run partnership got Italy past the finish line and helped them secure their first-ever victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.