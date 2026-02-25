Abhishek Sharma Unmoved Despite Poor T20 WC Outing; Ishan Kishan Rockets Into Top Five In ICC T20I Rankings

India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has kept the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings despite a nightmarish showcase in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has benefited significantly from his recent performance, securing a top-five spot in the rankings.

Batters of the Indian cricket team have had a mixed outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. While they have remained undefeated in the group stage, the Men in Blue's chances of reaching the semifinal are now in jeopardy after losing to South Africa in their first Super 8.

Abhishek Sharma Remains Unmoved In ICC T20I Rankings Despite Poor T20 WC Outing

Abhishek Sharma's batting rut continues in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener is off the mark after three consecutive ducks, but has failed to deliver a comeback either.

Despite the awry performance, Abhishek has held on to his number one spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

Advertisement

The Indian opener has a solid lead over England opener Phil Salt because of his temperament and consistency in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan has moved two positions ahead, entering the top three of the men's T20I rankings.

Ishan Kishan Surges to Top Five in ICC Men's T20I Rankings

While Abhishek Sharma enjoys a spot at the pinnacle, his compatriot Ishan Kishan has propelled into the top five of the ICC men's T20I rankings.

With 742 points, the left-handed Indian opener has reached the fifth position in the rankings and is now ranking above India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and batter Tilak Varma.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Expected To Feature In India Playing XI as Coach All But Confirms Spot In Super 8 Clash vs ZIM

India's middle-order batter Shivam Dube also made a significant leap in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. He took a 13-position lead in the table, securing the 28th spot after picking up 592 points.

Dube's rescue efforts for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have been clinical so far.

Following their defeat to South Africa in the Super 8, the Indian cricket team would be under pressure to deliver a grand performance in their next scheduled fixture.