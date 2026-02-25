Updated 25 February 2026 at 16:48 IST
Sanju Samson Set To Feature In India Playing XI as Coach All But Confirms Spot In Super 8 Clash vs ZIM
Sitanshu Kotak hinted at Sanju Samson’s inclusion vs Zimbabwe, noting India’s top three left-handers have struggled against off-spin. Changes are likely after the Super 8 defeat to South Africa.
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has practically confirmed Sanju Samson's inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.
The Indian cricket team was utterly exposed in their maiden T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 outing against South Africa. The batting unit suffered a monumental collapse, with in-form players also being unable to perform during the chase.
With the underdogs, Zimbabwe, being in unbelievable form, the pressure would be on the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue to remain in contention for the semifinal stage.
Coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged their recent Super 8 defeat and admitted that the opposition effectively exploited India’s top three left-handed batters in the past three matches. He also admitted that there have been talks to make changes in the game.
"There can be changes in the game. We are thinking of the top three left-handers and oppositions bowling off-spin. Now that we have lost openers early in 3 matches, we are talking about it. The No. 8 position, we think, is for all-rounders," Sitanshu Kotak said on the eve of the IND vs ZIM Super 8 clash.
The Indian batting coach also defended Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma's poor run of form in the game, highlighting that there is no tension regarding them or with the team's recent defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 competition.
Why Bring In Sanju Samson Makes So Much Sense For Team India?
Sitanshu Kotak recently said that changes would be imminent for India's playing XI, with India's top-order expected to undergo some changes. After the three left-handers fell out against off-spin, it only makes sense for Sanju Samson to be included as the opener in the playing XI.
The in-form Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are expected to keep their spot as they have managed to put proper numbers on the scoreboard. Kishan, in particular, was brilliant in the group stage but fell for a golden duck in the Super 8 clash vs SA.
Desperate times call for strict measures, and it only makes sense for Abhishek Sharma to be benched, with Sanju Samson replacing him in the Playing XI for Team India.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 16:48 IST