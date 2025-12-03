Abhishek Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal May Open if Shubman Gill is Not Available; Predicting India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series

Ind vs SA: With the ODI series going on, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is likely to announce the T20I squad for the series against South Africa on December 3. While most of the squad would be on predicted lines, there is a big question mark over Shubman Gill's availability. Will Gill be available or not would be crucial as he is being backed to open with Abhishek. With the World Cup round the corner, Gill's unavailability could disturb the plans. As per credible sources, there are whispers that Yashasvi Jaiswal may be backed to open with Abhishek. While not much can be confirmed on this, it will be interesting to see two left-handers open the batting.

Hardik Pandya Returns

The India allrounder has got the much-needed clearance to bowl. And he did feature in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on Tuesday in Hyderabad where he conceded 52 runs in his four overs. He may have been expensive, but the silver line is that he bowled his full quota of overs on return. He also 77* off 42 balls and was the player of the match. His return in the national side would be a great addition.

It would once again be interesting to see what number Sanju Samson is given. Will he bat in the middle-order or will he find a spot in the top-4?

India's Predicted T20I Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Subman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Riyan Parag.

