Rohit Sharma Eyes New Career Milestone In IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Ex-India Skipper 41 Runs Away From Scripting Illustrious Feat

It has been over eighteen years now that Rohit Sharma has been playing One Day Internationals for India and one can't doubt the fact that he has absolutely dominated the format. The former Indian skipper has achieved everything that is there to achieve in white-ball cricket and earlier this year, he even led India to the first 50-over ICC Trophy since 2013, the historic Champions Trophy win in Dubai.

A lot has been written and spoken about Virat Kohli's record-breaking 52nd ton that he scored in Ranchi, but one has to acknowledge the fact that the fifty which Rohit scored in the match was as valuable, and he made batting look extremely easy on not too simple batting turf.

Rohit Sharma Stares At Mount 20K

Rohit Sharma in the past has been extremely vocal about his desire of winning the ODI World Cup. Under his leadership, India came awfully close to winning the title in 2023, but they were outsmarted by Australia in the summit clash. Nobody really knows what Rohit Sharma's plans are for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but he has undoubtedly showed a lot of hunger to score runs and continues to defy his age with consistent performances in the fifty-over format.

The 38-year-old has drastically improved his fitness and is batting at a different level altogether. Rohit also holds the record of hitting most sixes in ODI cricket, and he is staring at yet another career milestone. The ex-India captain is just 41 runs away from reaching 20,000 international runs. Rohit at the moment has scored a total of 19,959 ODI runs across formats, and he looks all set to breach Mount twenty thousand.

