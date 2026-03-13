Updated 13 March 2026 at 12:00 IST
Abrar Ahmed NOT The Only Pakistani Cricketer Playing For IPL-Owned Teams in Foreign T20 Leagues; Check The Rest
T20: Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed is making headlines after Sunrisers lapped him up for the Hundred.
T20: Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed is making headlines after Sunrisers lapped him up for the Hundred. The mystery spinner was brought onboard for Rs 2.34 Cr and he would now be playing his trade for Sunrisers Leeds. While most reckon Sunrisers-owner Kaviya Maran should not have brought the Pakistani cricketer keeping the national interest in mind, the question is - is she the only IPL owner who has brought a Pakistan cricketer for an overseas T20 league?
PAK players at IND franchises
Such investments have happened in the past as well. In the past, there have been multiple examples of Pakistani cricketers playing for Indian-owned or co-owned teams in overseas leagues since 2023. Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq Shah are a couple of Pakistan cricketers who play for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season. The Knight Riders franchise is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta.
In fact, Imad Wasim and pacer Zaman Khan have been part of the Major Cricket League for Seattle Orcas, which is owned by the GMR group, who co-own the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL.
With so much criticism coming the Sunrisers way for the shock signing, it would be interesting to see if they stick to their stance or do they make an U-turn by releasing the player.
Sunrisers Leeds Full Squad
Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Ellis, Ryan Rickelton, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Dan Lawrence, Abrar Ahmed, Benjamin Howell, Tom Lawes, Tom Alsop, Liam Patterson-White, Reece Topley, Edward Barnard.
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 11:54 IST