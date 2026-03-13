Sunrisers Leeds' Official X Account Suspended After Buying Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction. Here's Why

The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds' official Twitter account has been suspended following their bold purchase of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed. He became the first Pakistani player to be signed by an Indian-owned team in The Hundred. The Pakistan mystery spinner was brought for Rs 2.34 Cr by an IPL owner and that has created ruckus. Fans are taking to X and hurling abuses for the franchise.

ALSO READ: SRH Coach SHAMELESSLY Defends Signing PAK Star at The Hundred Auction

Things reached such an extreme level that the franchise had to suspend their account hours after the player was bought onboard. While no clarity is given over why the franchise has taken such a step, it is expected that the official account would soon become active.

Anti-National Sunrisers

The move by Sunrisers have prompted heavy trolling as most reckon that this move is against national interest. Not many would forget how Abrar had mocked the Indians during the Pahalgam attack. It would be interesting to see if the pressure being mounted forces the franchise to reverse their call on Abrar or not.

Advertisement

Something similar happened at the IPL auction after Kolkata Knight Riders got Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman onboard despite the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. But it was pressure from the government of India that eventually prompted KKR to release the Bangladeshi pacer.

For the unversed, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, and Haris Rauf, who registered for the auction, found no takers. In fact, it was surprising to see Rauf not finding a bidder after being the leading wicket-taker for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaviya Maran Faces Backlash For Buying PAK Star at The Hundred Auction

Sunrisers Leeds Full Squad