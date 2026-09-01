'Absolutely Ridiculous': PCB Under Fire Following Controversial Call To Release 7 Players Ahead Of ENG vs PAK 3rd Test

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to make sweeping changes to the Test squad and coaching staff ahead of the third Test against England, terming the move "absolutely ridiculous".



The PCB released seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, from the Test squad after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat to England at Lord's to fall 2-0 behind in the three-match series.



Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking charge for the final Test.



Reacting to the changes on X, Arthur said Pakistan's frequent changes to players, coaches and selectors were responsible for the team's current situation and called for greater stability.



"Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB-this is the reason they are in the mess they are in because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors, and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure =Consistent performance!!" Arthur wrote.



Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also slammed Pakistan's mid-series changes.



"What on this might planet am I reading about Pakistan making all these changes and sending players home etc. It can't be real?! Surely?" Pietersen wrote on X.



Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi questioned the logic behind the decision, particularly the inclusion of players with limited Test experience.



"Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision! Even the replacements make no sense - T20 players have been included for a Test match in England? What is this thinking and approach? Why has the coach been axed after 5 Test matches? This is the most shocking decision," Afridi wrote, as quoted by Cricinfo.



Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

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The defeat at Lord's was Pakistan's 15th in the last 20 Tests. They currently sit at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. The third Test will begin at Edgbaston on September 9, with Pakistan aiming to end the series on a positive note and avoid a 3-0 clean sweep.

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