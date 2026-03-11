Updated 11 March 2026 at 10:13 IST
'ABSURD': Harbhajan Singh Latest to Blast Kirti Azad Over His Controversial Comment Following Team India's Temple Visit With T20 WC Trophy
Kirti Azad Controversy: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is the latest to launch a scathing attack on ex-India cricketer Kirti Azad following the latter's bizarre comment on T20 World Cup celebrations.
Kirti Azad Controversy: A day after cricketer Ishan Kishan asked a reporter to pose better questions when enlightened about former India star Kirti Azad's comments following India's T20 World Cup trophy celebration, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too launched a scathing attack. As per Harbhajan, a comment like that is ‘absurd’.
"It is absurd what he (Kirti Azad) is trying to do by playing politics with this. The Indian team can take the trophy to a temple, a mosque, a church, wherever they want to. If they have asked something from their God and have revisited their faith after their wish was fulfilled, what's the problem in that?" Harbhajan Singh told ANI.
"It is unfortunate to hear these things from fellow cricketers. Maybe they are preferring politics over the sport. It is even more unfortunate that he is a sportsman. The country has won a World Cup. Be happy, celebrate, but you are busy doing politics. We say in our faith that all religions are the same. There may be different Gods, but the path is the same. If they went to a temple, a mosque or a church, it is the same. It is their faith and you should not be questioning it," he added.
What Exactly Transpired?
For the unversed, following India's T20 World Cup win, captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside head coach and ICC chief Jay Shah, visited a nearby Hanuman Mandir to offer their prayers. The visit did not go down well with the 1983 World Cup-winner. Azad raised concerns over the trophy being taken only to a temple, asking why it wasn’t brought to other places of worship as well, and termed the move discriminatory.
