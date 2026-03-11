'ABSURD': Harbhajan Singh Latest to Blast Kirti Azad Over His Controversial Comment Following Team India's Temple Visit With T20 WC Trophy

Kirti Azad Controversy: A day after cricketer Ishan Kishan asked a reporter to pose better questions when enlightened about former India star Kirti Azad's comments following India's T20 World Cup trophy celebration, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too launched a scathing attack. As per Harbhajan, a comment like that is ‘absurd’.

"It is absurd what he (Kirti Azad) is trying to do by playing politics with this. The Indian team can take the trophy to a temple, a mosque, a church, wherever they want to. If they have asked something from their God and have revisited their faith after their wish was fulfilled, what's the problem in that?" Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

"It is unfortunate to hear these things from fellow cricketers. Maybe they are preferring politics over the sport. It is even more unfortunate that he is a sportsman. The country has won a World Cup. Be happy, celebrate, but you are busy doing politics. We say in our faith that all religions are the same. There may be different Gods, but the path is the same. If they went to a temple, a mosque or a church, it is the same. It is their faith and you should not be questioning it," he added.

Advertisement

What Exactly Transpired?