WATCH | Shaheen Afridi BLATANTLY Denies Babar Azam Was 'Dropped' For Pakistan's Tour of Bangladesh

Ban vs Pak: Following their dismal run in the T20 World Cup, it is time for Pakistan to regroup and get ready for their tour of Bangladesh. During the tour, the Pakistan team will play three ODIs against the hosts. Even before the bilateral series gets underway, there is much talk around veteran Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam. The top-order batter's name did not feature in the squad and that got speculations started. While some reckoned Babar was dropped, others felt that is not the case.

Newly-appointed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked the Babar question at the pre-match presser. Afridi kept his cool and blatantly said that Babar was not dropped. He said Babar is not in the squad because the Men in Green want to give opportunities to youngsters to grow and make a mark.

“Look, no one was dropped for this series," Afridi said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We just want to give opportunities for our youngsters. They are also our future. You want to give opportunities against Bangladesh. I think when the time comes, they will also know their role and what’s coming in the future. We just need to prepare our team for the World Cup. It is an opportunity for the youngsters to show their skills," he added.

