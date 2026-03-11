Updated 11 March 2026 at 09:49 IST
WATCH | Shaheen Afridi BLATANTLY Denies Babar Azam Was 'Dropped' For Pakistan's Tour of Bangladesh
Ban vs Pak: Veteran cricketer Babar Azam was not picked in the ODI squad and since there have been rumours that he has been dropped, but captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has blatantly denied it.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ban vs Pak: Following their dismal run in the T20 World Cup, it is time for Pakistan to regroup and get ready for their tour of Bangladesh. During the tour, the Pakistan team will play three ODIs against the hosts. Even before the bilateral series gets underway, there is much talk around veteran Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam. The top-order batter's name did not feature in the squad and that got speculations started. While some reckoned Babar was dropped, others felt that is not the case.
WATCH VIDEO
Newly-appointed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked the Babar question at the pre-match presser. Afridi kept his cool and blatantly said that Babar was not dropped. He said Babar is not in the squad because the Men in Green want to give opportunities to youngsters to grow and make a mark.
“Look, no one was dropped for this series," Afridi said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Advertisement
“We just want to give opportunities for our youngsters. They are also our future. You want to give opportunities against Bangladesh. I think when the time comes, they will also know their role and what’s coming in the future. We just need to prepare our team for the World Cup. It is an opportunity for the youngsters to show their skills," he added.
Advertisement
Pak vs Ban - Who Start Favourites?
It is hard to pick a favourite as both sides are well-balanced. At home, Bangladesh are a strong unit and Pakistan will not have it easy for sure. All in all, a cracker of a match is expected to take place at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The three-match series is a good chance for both teams to get their ODI squad in shape ahead of the 2027 ODI WC.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 09:46 IST