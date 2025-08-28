'Admin Got Bail?' RCB Trolled Over First Statement After Chinnaswamy Stampede

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke silence after three months. Following the unfortunate Chinnaswamy stampede that claimed 11 lives, the RCB franchise went silent and no posts were made on their social media handles. Finally, the silence is over and the first reaction is out. It was strange to see, that in the lengthy post they did not address their role in the confusion and chaos caused.

The post speaks about the ‘RCB CARES’ that came to life after the incident. The post claims that the community has been built for the fans out of concern.

‘In that silence, we’ve been grieving’

"In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦 came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans," a part of the post read.

‘Admin Got Bail?’

After a wait of 17 years, RCB finally went on to clinch their maiden IPL title in 2025 after beating Punjab Kings in the summit clash. Kohli played an integral role in RCB's victorious run in 2025. But what happened after that was unfortunate.