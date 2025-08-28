'Silence Wasn't Absence' - RCB Issues First Statement After Chinnaswamy Stampede, Fail to Address Role in Confusion & Chaos That Led to Loss of Lives

After three months, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally broken silence. But again, in their first statement after the Chinnaswamy stampede - they have failed to address the role in all the confusion that led to loss of lives. It was a lengthy statement issued by the franchise on their social media handle.

RCB's Statement

"Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲.

The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief.

This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything.

That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in.

That’s how 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦 came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans.

We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care.

To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦. And we always will."

