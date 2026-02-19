Afghanistan vs Canada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

The final set of group-stage matches is underway, with Afghanistan facing Canada in their final group-stage match-up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Notably, neither team could make it to the Super 8 stage, and they will now play for pride and to end their competition on a high note.

Afghanistan's T20 World Cup-winning hopes were punctured after heavyweight sides like New Zealand and South Africa trampled them. Despite putting up a resilient performance, the lack of consistency affected their campaign.

The Rashid Khan-led Afghan Atlans now have a chance to end their campaign on a positive note and regain some confidence in the game. It would be crucial for them to secure a victory in the group stage despite it being a dead rubber.

Canada Cricket would have a chance to put themselves to the test against a stronger side in the T20 World Cup 2026. With Afghanistan being an established side, their spin abilities would be a genuine challenge for the Canadian men to tackle.

Canada would aim to deliver a strong performance when they face a formidable adversary before wrapping up it's T20 World Cup campaign.

Afghanistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How To Watch The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?