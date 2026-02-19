Updated 19 February 2026 at 12:57 IST
Varun Chakaravarthy Receives Massive Praise After Blazing Spell Against Netherlands In T20 World Cup 2026: 'He Is Going To Be Your Key Bowler'
Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three wickets against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture, on Wednesday, February 18.
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India clinched a 17-run victory over Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in the 36th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.
India Continue Unbeaten Run In T20 World Cup 2026
With this win, the Men in Blue extended their unbeaten run in the marquee ICC event. India advanced to the Super 8s after finishing at the top of Group A with eight points and a net run rate of +2.500. So far in the tournament, India has played four matches and won all of them.
Shivam Dube was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance against the Dutch side. He smashed 66 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 212.90 and later picked up two wickets in his three-over spell.
Varun Chakaravarthy also played a crucial role in restricting the Netherlands to 176/7. The spinner claimed three wickets while conceding only 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.70 in his three-over spell.
Varun Chakaravarthy Hailed Following Magical Spell Against Netherlands
Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lauded Chakaravarthy’s spell, calling it “amazing.” He emphasized that the 34-year-old would be India’s key bowler moving forward.
“Varun Chakaravarthy’s figures of three for 14 in four overs are amazing. When you take wickets, you also take away runs from the opposition. Clearly, Varun is going to be your key bowler. Yes, Jasprit Bumrah will be there at the start. And if Hardik Pandya can chip in with a wicket or two up front, that will be a big help. But India will depend a great deal on Varun’s four overs. How the opposition tries to counter him in the Super 8 stage will be very interesting to see,” Gavaskar said.
India will face South Africa in their upcoming Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.
